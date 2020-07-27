Fire at Moscow Prison Facility Contained at 50 Square Meters - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The fire at Moscow's pre-trial detention facility number 6 has been contained with its area at 50 square meters (538 square feet), the head of the Russian capital's branch of the Emergencies Ministry, Sergei Zheltov, said on Monday.

The fire at the building located in South-Eastern Administrative District of Moscow broke out earlier in the day, and the epicenter of the fire was reported to be in a local bakery. Later in the day, the Moscow office of the Emergencies Ministry said that firefighters managed to localize the blaze.

"The fire area is about 50 [square] meters," Zheltov said, adding that the fire was now ongoing at a warehouse with bedding in the basement.

Zheltov also stated that the blaze had not resulted in any fatalities or injuries.

Meanwhile, the Moscow office of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service reported that a total of 850 people were evacuated from the building once the fire started.