Fire At Nantes Cathedral Extinguished, Firefighters To Remain At Site All Night- Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Fire at Nantes Cathedral Extinguished, Firefighters to Remain at Site All Night- Spokesman

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The fire in the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul in the western French city of Nantes has been extinguished and there is no risk of it collapsing, Jerome Langlois, a spokesman for the Loire-Atlantique department's fire brigade, said on Saturday, adding that firefighters would remain at the site for the whole night.

"The fire has been extinguished, but the operations [in the cathedral] continue," Langlois said on air the BFM tv broadcaster.

He noted that some important pieces for the subsequent reconstruction of the cathedral could be found in the debris.

"At the moment there is no risk of collapse inside the cathedral, or it is very small," Langlois said, adding that firefighters would continue working at night.

Media reported earlier in the day that a violent blaze had completely destroyed an almost 400-year-old organ in the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul.

The fire started at the base of the great organ, according to early assessments made by the city's prosecutors and cited by the BFM TV news channel.

Two other points of ignition have been identified at the sides of the cathedral's main building, called naves, leading investigators to suspect an arson attempt.

Prime Minister Jean Castex visited the site of the fire later on Saturday. Castex was accompanied by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot.

More Stories From World

