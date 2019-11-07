UrduPoint.com
Fire At Oil Terminal In Russia's South Leaves 5 People Injured - Emergencies Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:12 PM

Fire at Oil Terminal in Russia's South Leaves 5 People Injured - Emergencies Ministry

Five people have been injured in fire at the Grushovaya oil terminal in Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk, and the fire has already been localized at around 200 square meters (2,152 square feet), a representative of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Five people have been injured in fire at the Grushovaya oil terminal in Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk, and the fire has already been localized at around 200 square meters (2,152 square feet), a representative of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"When hot works were conducted, a backfire occurred in the reservoir with subsequent combustion. According to preliminary information, five people have been injured," the representative said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

