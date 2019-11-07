(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Five people have been injured in fire at the Grushovaya oil terminal in Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk, and the fire has already been localized at around 200 square meters (2,152 square feet), a representative of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"When hot works were conducted, a backfire occurred in the reservoir with subsequent combustion. According to preliminary information, five people have been injured," the representative said.