SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Four people have been injured in a fire that broke out at the Novokuybyshevsk petrochemical factory in Russia's Samara region, the local department of the Emergencies Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry was informed about the fire at 3:40 p.m. local time (11:40 GMT).

"Four people were injured in the fire, they are treated by paramedics," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, firefighters were called to the scene.