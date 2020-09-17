UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 03:40 AM

Fire at Private Drug Treatment Clinic in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Kills 4 People - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Four people have died and two more have been injured as a result of a fire at a private drug treatment clinic in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Thursday.

"On September 16, at 23:46 [Moscow time, or 20:46 GMT], the territorial dispatcher of the garrison informed about a fire at a private drug treatment clinic ... Unfortunately, the Investigative Committee reported about six victims of the fire (four of them have died)," the ministry said in a statement.

The blaze has already been extinguished, with 16 people having been rescued.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

