UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire At Rebuilt Kaiser's Palace In Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:11 PM

Fire at rebuilt Kaiser's palace in Berlin

Fire broke out Wednesday at the central Berlin site where the German imperial family's palace is being reconstructed, but was quickly brought under control

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Fire broke out Wednesday at the central Berlin site where the German imperial family's palace is being reconstructed, but was quickly brought under control.

Around 80 firefighters responded to the call from the Humboldt Forum in the rebuilt Stadtschloss palace, a spokesman for the Berlin fire service said.

The fire had broken out on an upper floor of the vast building in the capital's museum district.

Firefighters said construction materials and two tar kettles had caught fire, injuring one person who had to be treated by paramedics.

It was not immediately clear what started the blaze.

Standing on the same site since the 15th century and home to Prussia's royal Hohenzollern family, the Stadtschloss was demolished by the communist East German government in 1950 after being damaged in World War II bombing.

Under construction since 2013, the new structure with reproduction facades and a modern interior is slated to open in the autumn as a cultural and research centre.

Related Topics

Century Fire German Berlin Same SITE World War Family From Government

Recent Stories

Coronavirus precautions are necessary but overreac ..

2 minutes ago

Cyclone Harold hits Fiji

16 minutes ago

Rupee gains 15 paisas in interbank

15 minutes ago

DC for checking prices of edibles

15 minutes ago

'Abandoned' Italian hospital fears virus' march so ..

15 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabs 75 powe ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.