UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire At Rebuilt Kaiser's Palace In Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:07 PM

Fire at rebuilt Kaiser's palace in Berlin

Fire broke out Wednesday at the central Berlin site where the German imperial family's palace is being reconstructed, injuring one and sending black smoke pouring into the sky

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Fire broke out Wednesday at the central Berlin site where the German imperial family's palace is being reconstructed, injuring one and sending black smoke pouring into the sky.

The fire broke out outside the building in two tar kettles, causing a propane gas cylinder to explode before around 80 firefighters extinguished the blaze.

"Pictures of fire above the entrance to the palace sent shivers down all our spines," junior minister for culture Monika Gruetters said in a statement.

One worker was slightly hurt by smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

"Everything is under control again," the emergency responders posted on Twitter.

The Humboldt Forum, a museum slated to open in the rebuilt palace in autumn, said work on the building would not be slowed by Wednesday's upset.

Standing on the same site since the 15th century and home to Prussia's royal Hohenzollern family, the Stadtschloss was demolished by the communist East German government in 1950 after being damaged in World War II bombing.

Under construction since 2013, the new structure with reproduction facades and a modern interior is slated to open in the autumn as a cultural and research centre.

The Humboldt Forum will host items from Berlin's ethnological and Asian art museums, as well as from the scientific collections at the neighbouring Humboldt University and libraries.

Reconstruction of the palace has itself been controversial, as it meant tearing down the "Palace of the Republic" that stood on the same spot until 2008.

Housing the East German parliament and a leisure centre including a bowling alley until reunification in 1990, the building was dear to many citizens of the former communist state.

Related Topics

Century Fire Parliament Twitter German Berlin Same SITE Gas World War Family All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: School waives off tuition fee of 5,00 ..

4 minutes ago

US stocks open higher, Dow and Nasdaq both up 1.1% ..

4 minutes ago

German Economy Minister Upbeat About Growth Outloo ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Norway Received 89 Requests for ..

4 minutes ago

Sanitizer walk through gate instated at entrance o ..

10 minutes ago

Food department Hazara region imposes Rs 762 mln f ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.