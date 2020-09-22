UrduPoint.com
Fire at Recycling Firm in Northeast France Produces No Toxic Emissions - Authorities

The samples taken from the site of a major fire that has hit a recycling company in the northeastern French department of Haut-Rhin have not revealed any toxic traces, the prefecture of the department said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The samples taken from the site of a major fire that has hit a recycling company in the northeastern French department of Haut-Rhin have not revealed any toxic traces, the prefecture of the department said on Tuesday.

The fire occurred late on Monday in one of the buildings of the Schroll recycling company in the Colmar commune.

According to the authorities, the risk of the fire's spread is being controlled by firefighters, who have been operating all night to douse the 32,300 square feet of the fire.

"This morning, the #fire at the Schroll company in #Colmar has declined in intensity but is not yet extinguished. Since the start of the fire, samples have been taken every 2 hours. They did not reveal any toxicity," the prefecture tweeted.

There have been no victims due to the fire.

