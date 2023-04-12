Fire at Recycling Plant in US Starts Emitting Toxic Smoke - Local Fire Services

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) A fire at a recycling plant in the US city of Richmond, Indiana, began emitting toxic smoke, with the fire expected to burn for several days, local fire services said.

"The smoke is definitely toxic ... And honestly this fire is going to burn for a few days. So it is a big enough fire that it is just not going to be tonight, it is going to burn a while," Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones told reporters.

During the fire, plastics at the plant had given off "a host of different chemicals" in the air, Jones stated, adding that evacuation orders had been issued for people living in the area within a half-mile of the plant.

Firefighters who came to the scene on Tuesday found a trailer that was loaded with "an unknown type of plastics" and engulfed in flames behind the plant's building, with the fire eventually spreading to the plant, according to Richmond Fire Chief Tim Brown.

One firefighter was injured after hurting his ankle during the operation, Brown added, saying that no other injuries were reported.

Richmond mayor Dave Snow announced on social media the evacuation order for people in the nearby area and also stated that the Environmental Protection Agency was on site "evaluating any potential hazards resulting from the fire."

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is likely to become known only after the fire has been extinguished, according to the local authorities.