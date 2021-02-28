Fire at Refugee Camp in Northern Syria Kills Four People, Injures 18 More - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Four people, including one child, died and 18 others got injured after a fire broke out at the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Northern Syria on Saturday night, state-run news agency SANA reported, citing sources.

According to SANA, a gas stove explosion caused the fire, and several tents in the camp were up in flames. Camp residents that suffered burns were taken to hospitals in Al-Hasakah province.

The United Nations estimates that Al-Hawl and Roj refugee camps in Al-Hasakah house over 64,000 people, mainly women and children.