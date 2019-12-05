UrduPoint.com
Fire At Refugee Camp On Greek Island Of Lesbos Kills Afghan Mother Of Three - UNHCR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) A fire that broke out at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos has claimed the life of an Afghan woman, who is the mother of three, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply saddened by the death of a 27-year-old Afghan woman late last night at the Kara Tepe accommodation site on the Greek island of Lesvos. The mother of three was killed in a fire which started at the container where she lived with her husband and children, and also spread to another nearby container," UNHCR said in a press release.

The agency confirmed that the woman's husband and their three children survived the fire without serious injuries and will receive support from authorities. UNHCR also confirmed that police are investigating the cause of the fire.

According to the UNHCR, the Kara Tepe facility hosts 1,300 refugees.

The camp is operated by UNHCR and local authorities, and receives funding from the European Commission.

Fires at camps on the eastern Aegean islands of Lesbos and Samos were also reported in September and October. Earlier on Thursday, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, slammed the squalid conditions in refugee camps on the island of Lesbos. The cardinal organized the transfer of 33 Cameroonian, Afghan and Togolese refugees from such camps to the Vatican.

Many refugee camps on the island of Lesbos are beyond their capacity. In September, the Greek government announced UNHCR-supported plans to begin moving refugees from the island to the mainland. The agency reported that 10,200 refugees came to the Aegean islands in September, the largest monthly value in three years. According to UNHCR, the islands of Lesbos, Samos and Kos currently accommodate 30,000 refugees in camps.

