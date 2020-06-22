Fire at Russian Antarctic Station Mirny Ravages Radio Spot, No Casualties- Research Center

A fire at a Russian station Mirny in the Antarctic blazed through a radio spot, but nobody was injured, the research center for the Arctic and the Antarctic said on its website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) A fire at a Russian station Mirny in the Antarctic blazed through a radio spot, but nobody was injured, the research center for the Arctic and the Antarctic said on its website.

According to the research center, the fire broke out at 8:40 pm local time (13:40 GMT).

The radio spot, a meteo room, a lab and a server room burned down in the fire, the research center said.