(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The fire at the Russian Defense Ministry's health resort in Crimea was contained at an area of 1,200 square meters (12,916 square feet), no one was injured, the Ministry of Emergencies said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry reported that a fire erupted in the sanatorium. As many as 370 people were evacuated from the building.

"The fire inside the Yalta sanatorium was contained at 08:17 Moscow time [05:17 GMT] at 1,200 square meters ... Open combustion was stifled. Washing-down operation ins underway, strictures are being dismantled," the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said in a statement, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to the Russian armed forces' Southern Military District, electric wiring short circuit is the likely cause of the fire.