UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire At Russian Defense Ministry's Health Resort In Crimea Is Contained - Emergencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Fire at Russian Defense Ministry's Health Resort in Crimea Is Contained - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The fire at the Russian Defense Ministry's health resort in Crimea was contained at an area of 1,200 square meters (12,916 square feet), no one was injured, the Ministry of Emergencies said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry reported that a fire erupted in the sanatorium. As many as 370 people were evacuated from the building.

"The fire inside the Yalta sanatorium was contained at 08:17 Moscow time [05:17 GMT] at 1,200 square meters ... Open combustion was stifled. Washing-down operation ins underway, strictures are being dismantled," the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said in a statement, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to the Russian armed forces' Southern Military District, electric wiring short circuit is the likely cause of the fire.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Moscow Russia Yalta From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE, a blissed-out haven for all

2 minutes ago

Rohail Nazir and Asif Ali guide Northern to 10th c ..

8 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 35.56 million, deat ..

32 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Middle East entered a new era towards security and ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.