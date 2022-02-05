Fire at Russian Embassy in Manila Extinguished, No People Injured - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The fire at the Russian Embassy in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, has been extinguished, no people have been injured as a result of the incident, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On Friday, a powerful blaze erupted in the embassy's building, leaving it seriously damaged.

"The fire at the Russian Embassy in Manila has been extinguished. No people have been injured or killed. The employees and their family members have been evacuated," the ministry said in a statement.

Causes of the fire remain unknown.