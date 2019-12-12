UrduPoint.com
Fire At Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Leaves Six People Injured - Emergency Services

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:44 PM

Fire at Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Leaves Six People Injured - Emergency Services

The number of people injured as a result of the fire at Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier has increased to six, and one of them is in critical condition, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The number of people injured as a result of the fire at Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier has increased to six, and one of them is in critical condition, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the previous information, three people were injured in the fire at the aircraft carrier, docked in the northern city of Murmansk for repairs. The fire broke out during welding works, according to the spokesman for Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka, Yevgeny Gladyshev.

"The number of injured people has climbed to six, and one of them is in critical condition," the representative said.

