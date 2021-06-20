UrduPoint.com
Fire At Sloboda Military Plant In Serbia Extinguished - Cacak City Mayor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 04:00 AM

Fire at Sloboda Military Plant in Serbia Extinguished - Cacak City Mayor

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The fire that erupted at the Sloboda military munitions factory in the Serbian city of Cacak following an explosion has been extinguished, Mayor Milun Todorovic has announced.

On Saturday, the second explosion in one month rocked the Sloboda plant, prompting Todorovic to order the evacuation of local residents. The blast, which was followed by several smaller explosions, resulted in the injury of three people, according to the city hospital.

"The most important thing is that after the explosion at the Sloboda factory tonight, there are no human casualties .

.. The fire has been localized and extinguished. As a precautionary measure, the evacuation of the population who lives in the vicinity of the factory has been announced," Todorovic said on Facebook.

This is the second incident at the Sloboda military munitions factory since the beginning of the month - on June 4, a fire and a series of explosions occurred at the facility.

More Stories From World

