Fire At South Korea's Gimpo Nursing Hospital Kills 2, Injures 47 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:46 PM

Two people died and 47 were injured in a fire that broke out in a nursing home in the South Korean city of Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, Korean media reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Two people died and 47 were injured in a fire that broke out in a nursing home in the South Korean city of Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, Korean media reported on Tuesday.

According to Gyeonggi Fire Services, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency, the fire began at about 9:00 a.m.

local time (12:00 GMT) and was extinguished after approximately 50 minutes. At the time of the fire, 132 elderly patients were inside the building. All of them were evacuated.

Eight out of 47 injured are in critical condition because of smoke inhalation.

According to the authorities, the blaze broke out in a boiler room located on the fourth floor of the building hosting the hospital.

