Fire At Spain Retirement Home Kills Two Women
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A fire that broke out in a Madrid nursing home early Sunday killed two women and injured at least 10 other people, Spanish emergency services said.
The blaze broke out at around 7 am (0600 GMT) at the residence which was home to around 40 people, Isabel Casado, a supervisor with Madrid's emergency services, said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.
One of the injured, a woman, was in critical condition due to burns while the others needed treatment for smoke inhalation, she added.
Firefighter Jose Luis Castillo said the fire started in a room on the first floor and the second floor became "flooded with smoke".
"We had to evacuate the residents to a secure place," he added.
The head of the regional government of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, said she "deeply regretted the death of two women" at the residence.
"Our support for the deceased, the injured and the workers of the residence. We are available for all that they need. RIP," she wrote on X.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
More Stories From World
-
Jaiswal, Jadeja help India crush England to lead Test series 2-19 minutes ago
-
China to establish quick-response mechanism for legislation19 minutes ago
-
Madinah Municipality unveils bus and taxi digital roof Ad initiative19 minutes ago
-
50 cruise ships to call at Sri Lankan ports from February to April29 minutes ago
-
Chinese C919 attends Singapore Airshow rehearsal29 minutes ago
-
UNSC expected to vote on Gaza ceasefire Tuesday, as US again threatens veto2 hours ago
-
Chinese railways record 99.46 mln passenger trips during Spring Festival holiday2 hours ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands Region2 hours ago
-
UNSC expected to vote on Gaza ceasefire Tuesday, as US again threatens veto3 hours ago
-
Saudi relief plane arrives in poland to deliver Aid to Ukrainian People3 hours ago
-
England lose openers in daunting chase after Jaiswal's 2143 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host 11th World Water Forum in 20273 hours ago