Fire at Thermal Power Plant Near Moscow Contained - Russian Emergencies Ministry

Fire on the territory of Thermal Power Plant 27 (TETs 27) in Moscow Region's Mytishchi has been contained on an area of 800 square meters (8,611 square feet), the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Fire on the territory of Thermal Power Plant 27 (TETs 27) in Moscow Region's Mytishchi has been contained on an area of 800 square meters (8,611 square feet), the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"At 1.15 p.m.

[local time, 10:15 GMT], fire was contained on an area of 800 square feet, following a foam attack," the press service said.

Meanwhile, gas supply at TETs 27 is halted due to fire at a gas feeding pipeline, the head of the Russian Energy Ministry's operational control department, Evgeniy Grabchak, said.

Eleven people have been injured in fire, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.