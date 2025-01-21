Open Menu

Fire At Turkey Ski Resort Hotel Kills 10, Injures 32

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Fire at Turkey ski resort hotel kills 10, injures 32

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A fire erupted early Tuesday at a hotel in a popular Turkish ski resort in the central province of Bolu, killing 10 people and injuring 32, the interior minister said.

The blaze at the 12-storey hotel with wooden cladding in the Kartalkaya ski resort broke out at 3:27 am (0027 GMT), Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

The Grand Kartal hotel is located on top of a mountain. The fire, believed to have started in the restaurant section at around midnight, spread quickly.

Yerlikaya said firefighters quickly intervened. It was not immediately clear what started the blaze.

Television footage showed plumes of smoke rising into the sky with a snowcapped mountain behind the hotel.

Local media said 234 people were staying at the hotel, where the occupancy rate was between 80 and 90 percent due to the current school holidays.

