Fire At Turkey Ski Resort Hotel Kills 10, Injures 32

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Fire at Turkey ski resort hotel kills 10, injures 32

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A fire engulfed a hotel at the popular Kartalkaya ski resort in northwestern Turkey early Tuesday, killing 10 people died and injuring 32 others, the interior minister said.

The blaze at the 12-storey Grand Kartal hotel, which has wooden cladding, started at 3:27 am (0027 GMT), Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

Private NTV broadcaster said three people died after jumping from the hotel's windows.

The resort is located on top of a mountain range about 170 kilometres (100 miles) northwest of the capital Ankara.

The fire, which is believed to have started in the restaurant at around midnight, spread quickly. It was not immediately clear what caused it.

Television footage showed huge plumes of smoke rising into the sky with a snowcapped mountain behind the hotel.

Part of it backs onto a cliff, making it harder for firefighters to tackle the blaze.

Local media said 237 people were staying at the hotel, where the occupancy rate was between 80 and 90 percent due to the school holidays.

