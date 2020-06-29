UrduPoint.com
Fire At Waste Site In Russia's Norilsk Taken Under Control - Emergency Services

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:52 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) A fire that broke out at a waste disposal site in Russia's city of Norilsk, located in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, and spread to approximately 10,000 square feet, has been contained, the local emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

"At 9:05 Moscow time [06:05 GMT], we have received information about a fire at LLC Baikal-2000's solid waste disposal site, over an area of 1000 square meters," the services said.

By 1:01 p.m. local time [06:01 GMT] the fire had been taken under control.

Twenty-six people and eight pieces of equipment were engaged in containing the blaze.

