Fire at Western Istanbul Factory Raging for Almost 1 Day - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Turkish firefighters have been struggling to put out a massive blaze at a factory in western Istanbul for more than 18 hours, Turkish media reported on Sunday.

Smoke pillars were visible from Ataturk Stadium, which is located nearby and hosted the Champions League final on Saturday.

The fire erupted on the top floor of a six-story factory in the Ikitelli Industrial Zone near the stadium. Plastic and paper products caught fire in the nearly 1,000-square-meter building for reasons yet unknown, according to reports.

As a result of the fire the building has partially collapsed, and the flames have already engulfed at least four floors out of six, the TGRT broadcaster said.

Eight foreign employees were trapped by the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue them on Saturday.