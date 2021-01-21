UrduPoint.com
Fire At World's Biggest Vaccine Maker In India: Local Media

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:27 PM

Fire at world's biggest vaccine maker in India: local media

A fire broke out Thursday at India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, local TV footage showed, but media reports said production of the coronavirus vaccine was not affected

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A fire broke out Thursday at India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, local tv footage showed, but media reports said production of the coronavirus vaccine was not affected.

Serum Institute is producing millions of doses of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Television channels showed a huge cloud of grey smoke above the site in Pune in western India. The reports said that the blaze was at a construction site at the large facility.

The Indian firm was not immediately available for comment.

More Stories From World

