Fire Blazes Day After Iran Port Blast Killed 28, Injured 1,000
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Fire blazed on Sunday, more than 24 hours after a massive explosion tore through Iran's largest commercial port, killing at least 28 people and leaving more than 1,000 others injured, according to the Red Crescent.
The blast occurred Saturday at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz through which a fifth of world oil output passes.
With choking smoke and air pollution spreading throughout the area, all schools and offices in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province around 23 kilometres (14 miles) east, were ordered closed on Sunday to allow authorities to focus on the emergency effort, state tv said.
The health ministry urged residents to avoid going outside "until further notice" and to use protective masks.
Russia's embassy said Moscow was sending "several aircraft carrying specialists" to help fight the blaze, "at the request of Iranian partners".
The New York Times quoted a person with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss security matters, as saying that what exploded was sodium perchlorate -- a major ingredient in solid fuel for missiles.
Defence ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik told state TV that "there has been no imported or exported cargo for military fuel or military use in the area."
The port's customs office said in a statement carried by state television that the explosion probably resulted from a fire that broke out at the hazardous and chemical materials storage depot.
A regional emergency official said several containers had exploded.
Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand, in a video shared on the government's official website, gave on Sunday an updated toll of 28 people killed and more than 1,000 injured.
- Area sealed off -
Some of the injured were transferred for treatment in the capital Tehran -- more than 1,000 kilometres north -- Koolivand said.
Thick black smoke was visible in live footage from the scene aired by state TV on Sunday.
"The fire is under control but still not out," a state TV correspondent reported from the scene on Sunday.
The explosion was felt and heard about 50 kilometres away, Fars news agency reported.
Speaking Sunday at the scene, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said "the situation has stabilised in the main areas" of the port. He told state TV that workers had resumed loading containers and customs clearance.
Images from Iran's Tasnim news agency on Sunday showed a helicopter flying through a sky blackened by smoke to drop water on the disaster scene.
Other Tasnim images showed firefighters working among toppled and blackened cargo containers, and carrying out the body of a victim.
The authorities have closed off the roads leading to the site of the explosion, and footage from the area has been limited to Iranian media outlets.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Fire blazes day after Iran port blast killed 28, injured 1,00056 seconds ago
-
Kenya's Sawe wins men's London marathon11 minutes ago
-
Nine killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd11 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says one killed in Israeli drone strike51 minutes ago
-
25 killed, 1,000 injured in huge Iran port blast1 hour ago
-
Thunder sweep past Grizzlies in NBA playoffs, Cavs on brink3 hours ago
-
Several killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd3 hours ago
-
Greenland PM visits Denmark as Trump threats loom3 hours ago
-
All eyes turn to conclave after Pope Francis's funeral3 hours ago
-
BRICS Engineering Congress 2025: Global South's big step toward Cooperation and Innovation3 hours ago
-
Several killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd4 hours ago
-
SCO National Film Festival to be held in Chongqing, China4 hours ago