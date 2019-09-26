Fire Breaks Out at Chemicals Plant in French City of Rouen - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) A fire broke out at a plant of the Lubrizol specialty chemical company in France's northern port city of Rouen, the Seine-Maritime department prefecture said on Thursday.

"The fire continues at the Lubrizol facility in Rouen, rescue service on-site," the prefecture wrote on Twitter.

According to the Parisien newspaper, about 130 firefighters rushed to the site to extinguish the fire. The factory belongs to the SEVESO category, meaning that it is under the authorities' special supervision due to the presence of potentially hazardous chemicals.

The Lubrizol produces chemicals for the transportation, industrial and consumer markets.