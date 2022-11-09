UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Fire Breaks Out at Chevron's Refinery in California - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) A fire has broken out at Chevron's refinery in El Segundo in the US state of California, local media reported on Wednesday, citing a company spokesperson.

The KABC network cited Jeff Wilson as saying that an "isolated fire" broke out inside the refinery on Tuesday evening at about 6:30 p.

m. (02:30 GMT).

According to the channel, flames and smoke can be seen miles from the refinery while the reason for the accident has not yet been identified.

There were no reported injuries and the fire does not constitute danger to the local population, the report said.

