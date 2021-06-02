UrduPoint.com
Fire Breaks Out At Emergency Gas Line At Oil Refinery In Tehran - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:04 PM

Fire Breaks Out at Emergency Gas Line at Oil Refinery in Tehran - Reports

A fire broke out at one of the emergency gas lines at the oil refinery in Tehran on Wednesday, the Mehr news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) A fire broke out at one of the emergency gas lines at the oil refinery in Tehran on Wednesday, the Mehr news agency reported.

Firefighters were deployed to the scene. No casualties have been reported so far.

