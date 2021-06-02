Fire Breaks Out At Emergency Gas Line At Oil Refinery In Tehran - Reports
Wed 02nd June 2021
A fire broke out at one of the emergency gas lines at the oil refinery in Tehran on Wednesday, the Mehr news agency reported
Firefighters were deployed to the scene. No casualties have been reported so far.