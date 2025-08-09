Open Menu

Fire Breaks Out At Historic Cordoba Mosque-cathedral In Spain

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:24 PM

CORDOBA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2025) A fire broke out in the historic Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba, prompting a swift response from the fire brigade that successfully brought the blaze under control before it could cause significant damage.

The international media reported that the fire erupted on Friday, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit in a floor-cleaning machine. The flames quickly spread to a nearby area, raising alarm over the safety of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Firefighters responded immediately and managed to extinguish the fire. During the operation, the entire area was evacuated as a precaution. Even after the fire was contained, police and emergency personnel remained on-site throughout the night to monitor for any potential hazards.

The Mayor of Córdoba praised the firefighters for their rapid and effective response, stating that their quick action prevented what could have been a major disaster.

Originally constructed as a mosque during the Islamic rule in Spain, the historic building was later converted into a church and is now officially known as the Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba. It stands as one of the most iconic architectural sites in Spain and is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The videos and photos of the incident quickly circulated on social media, with thousands expressing concern over the safety of the treasured monument.

The local media reported that the building was reopened to tourists on Saturday, although the affected area remains temporarily closed to the public while assessments and repairs continue.

