Fire Breaks Out At Kenya Girls' School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2024 | 02:20 AM

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) A fire broke out at a girls' school in central Kenya Saturday night police said, with conflicting reports over whether there were casualties, just two days after an inferno killed 21 boys at another school.

"Around two to three buildings are on fire" at Isiolo Girls High School, Isiolo County communications director Hussein Salesa told AFP.

"There are some injuries but we cannot confirm the exact figure at the moment."

National police spokeswoman Resila Onyango said a fire incident had been reported at the school at around 8:00 pm (1700 GMT).

"Officers from Isiolo Sub County rushed to the scene and the fire has been contained with assistance by KDF (Kenya Defence Forces) and Isiolo airport fire engines," she said in a statement.

"No injuries reported on the students and staff," she added.

The Isiolo school lies about 140 kilometres (90 miles) to the northeast of the Hillside Endarasha academy, where flames tore through a dormitory full of sleeping boys on Thursday night.

The Kenya Red Cross, which has been involved in helping victims and their families at Endarasha, also said a "fire incident" had been reported at the girls' school.

"Response teams activated," it said, without giving further information.

Police are investigating whether negligence or recklessness was to blame for the Endarasha tragedy, with civil society groups raising concerns about safety standards at Kenyan schools.

