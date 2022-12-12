UrduPoint.com

Fire Breaks Out At Mall Near Moscow, One Employee Injured - Emergency Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Balashikha, a city in the Moscow Region, on Monday, covering the area of over 10,000 square meters (108,000 square feet), the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) told Sputnik.

"The fire area has reached 10,000 square meters" EMERCOM said.

The fire was ignited by construction materials located near the mall and later passed on the first floor of the building, the ministry said.

One employee was injured as result of the fire, with all the people inside the mall quickly evacuated, EMERCOM added.

The Moscow Region branch of Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the incident.

