Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Waste Site In Osijek, Croatia

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:53 PM

Fire breaks out at plastic waste site in Osijek, Croatia

BELGRADE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A massive fire broke out at a plastic waste site in the Croatian city of Osijek, authorities said.

The city’s Civil Protection Directorate said that the fire erupted in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting firefighters to extract 1,500 liters of sodium lye and 1,000 liters of hydrochloride from the site.

A total of 74 firefighters and 33 fire engines are involved in the fire extinguishing operation and citizens have been warned against the harmful effects of the gases produced by the burning plastic.

Osijek Mayor Ivan Radic told the local media that the fire continues to rage and that they expect the extinguishing efforts to continue until the evening hours.

Due to the strong wind, the smoke reached the border of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Two firefighters were slightly injured by the fire.

