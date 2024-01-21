Fire Breaks Out At Russian Gas Terminal Near St Petersburg
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) A fire broke out early Sunday at a natural gas terminal in the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, the regional governor said.
The terminal, 110 kilometres (70 miles) west of St Petersburg near the Estonian border, is operated by Novatek, Russia's largest independent natural gas producer.
"No casualties as a result of a fire at Novatek's terminal in the port of Ust-Luga. Personnel were evacuated," Aleksandr Drozdenko, governor of Leningrad Oblast, posted on Telegram along with a short video showing a massive fire and smoke at a chemical complex.
"A high alert regime has been introduced in the Kingiseppsky district (which includes the port)," he said, noting that the blaze was "localised".
The Russian ministry of emergency situations and local fire service were involved in fighting the blaze, he added.
Local official Yuri Zapalatski said the fire started just before 02:45 am local time.
TASS news agency and other state media said the cause of the fire has not been announced.
Russia's Defence Ministry announced Sunday that Ukrainian attacks overnight had been foiled but made no mention of any incident in the Leningrad region.
The Ria-Novosti agency said a 100 cubic metre container was on fire.
The Ust-Luga complex processes natural gas condensate into naphtha, jet fuel and ship fuel components, according to Novatek's website.
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline leading to Germany, which has never entered into service after a sabotage raid in September 2022, starts from the town of Ust-Luga.
bur-mtp/bp/rox
NOVATEK
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update10 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian strike on Donetsk kills 13: Russian authority20 minutes ago
-
China, Brazil vow to strengthen synergy of development strategies, expand cooperation in emerging fi ..30 minutes ago
-
Saudi Vice Foreign Minister meets with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister30 minutes ago
-
Saudi Vice Foreign Minister meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia30 minutes ago
-
Chemistry Olympics steering committee reviews Kingdom’s preparations to host 2024 Chemistry Olympi ..30 minutes ago
-
China's Shanghai reports foreign trade growth in 202340 minutes ago
-
China ready to be Africa's companion in exploring path to modernization: Chinese FM40 minutes ago
-
Senegal presidential candidate list excludes opposition leader Sonko60 minutes ago
-
China's Shanghai reports foreign trade growth in 20231 hour ago
-
5.4-magnitude quake hits 102 km NNW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina --1 hour ago
-
Beijing's GDP reaches nearly 4.4 trln yuan in 20231 hour ago