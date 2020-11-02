UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse With Gas Canisters In South Of Moscow - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 05:19 PM

Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse With Gas Canisters in South of Moscow - Emergency Services

Fire broke out at a warehouse in the south of Moscow on Monday, there are no reports of the injured yet, the emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Fire broke out at a warehouse in the south of Moscow on Monday, there are no reports of the injured yet, the emergency services told Sputnik.

The fire brigade is working at the site.

"There have been no reports of the injured," the emergency service said.

According to the emergency service, there may be gas canisters inside the storage.

Another representative of the emergency service told Sputnik earlier in the day that there could be 600 cubic meters of gas.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Moscow SITE May Gas

Recent Stories

UAE, Italy discuss parliamentary cooperation

5 minutes ago

RPT: REVIEW - Biden Holds Slim Leads in Key Swing ..

1 minute ago

UK Scientist Says Earlier COVID-19 Lockdown Would ..

11 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Afghan City of Lashkar Gah Kills 7 - ..

11 minutes ago

Ukrainian Journalists Union Confirms 56 Attacks on ..

11 minutes ago

Moldovan Rights Activists Claim Dozens of Violatio ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.