Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse With Gas Canisters in South of Moscow - Emergency Services

Fire broke out at a warehouse in the south of Moscow on Monday, there are no reports of the injured yet, the emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Fire broke out at a warehouse in the south of Moscow on Monday, there are no reports of the injured yet, the emergency services told Sputnik.

The fire brigade is working at the site.

"There have been no reports of the injured," the emergency service said.

According to the emergency service, there may be gas canisters inside the storage.

Another representative of the emergency service told Sputnik earlier in the day that there could be 600 cubic meters of gas.