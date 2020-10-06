UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:24 PM

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) - Two warehouses containing pyrotechnics have set alight in the Russian region of Rostov, the press department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"There is a fire in two warehouses containing pyrotechnics and waste paper," the ministry said.

The blaze is located in the Aksay district of the region, close to the city of Rostov-on-Don. People close to the warehouses are being evacuated, the ministry added.

There are believed to be no casualties at this stage, a ministry representative said.

