UrduPoint.com

Fire Breaks Out In Baghdad International Airport Second Time In 2 Days - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Fire Breaks Out in Baghdad International Airport Second Time in 2 Days - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) A fire broke out in the departure hall of Baghdad's international airport just two day after another blaze, the Shafaq agency reported on Thursday.

The new fire broke out in the two-story Nineveh hall, where a VIP-terminal and tour agency offices are located, according to the media.

The blaze was reportedly put out by 15 fire crews.

No injured people were reported.

The local civil defense called for a criminal expert to take samples from the place of the incident and identify its cause, the news outlet added.

The airport administration said that all operations have now been carried out according to schedule, the agency reported.

The previous fire occurred in the departure hall cafeteria on Tuesday. It caused no serious damage or injuries; However, three employees were sent to hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Baghdad Criminals Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakist ..

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

51 minutes ago
 President vows to completely wipe out menace of te ..

President vows to completely wipe out menace of terrorism

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

3 hours ago
 US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

12 hours ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.