UrduPoint.com

Fire Breaks Out In Kuwait's Largest Oil Refinery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 02:18 PM

Fire breaks out in Kuwait's largest oil refinery

A fire broke out Monday in Kuwait's largest oil refinery, causing several injuries but no interruptions to site operations or petrol exports

Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A fire broke out Monday in Kuwait's largest oil refinery, causing several injuries but no interruptions to site operations or petrol exports.

Plumes of smoke rose above the Mina al-Ahmadi facility, located on the Gulf coast just opposite Iran, about 40 kilometres south of the capital Kuwait City.

The Kuwait National Petrol Company, after initially stating that there were no casualties, later tweeted that there were a number of injuries and cases of smoke inhalation among workers.

It said that those injured had received first aid at the site, or been transported to a hospital and were in "stable condition".

Firefighters were in the process of putting out the blaze, the company said.

The Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, on a 10.5 square kilometre site, began operating in 1949.

It is the largest of three refineries of the state petrol company, producing about 466,000 barrels of petrol per day.

A fourth refinery with a production capacity of 615,000 barrels per day is under construction and set to begin operation by the end of the year.

The oil-rich Gulf emirate produces about 2.4 million barrels of petrol per day, most of which is exported.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Petrol Exports Iran Kuwait Kuwait City Company Oil SITE Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 03 Ireland Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 03 Ireland Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 minute ago
 Shaheens optimist to win Pak-Sri Lankan series

Shaheens optimist to win Pak-Sri Lankan series

26 seconds ago
 DEMP organises Mehfil-e-Milad

DEMP organises Mehfil-e-Milad

4 minutes ago
 US Allies Look Askance at Biden Administration's F ..

US Allies Look Askance at Biden Administration's Foreign Policy - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Digital skills program launched for merged distric ..

Digital skills program launched for merged districts

4 minutes ago
 CTP issues traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..

CTP issues traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH); 490 officials to be deploy ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.