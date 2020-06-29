UrduPoint.com
Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Northeastern Moscow - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) A fire broke out following a gas explosion on Monday in a five-story residential building in northeastern Moscow and spread to about 1,614 square feet before it was put out, the emergency services told Sputnik.

Four apartments in a building on Ulitsa Prokhodchikov street were reported to be on fire after a gas explosion. At 2:03 p.m. local time [11:03 GMT], it was contained within the approximately 1,614 square feet-area.

"The fire was neutralized at 14:32 [11:32 GMT]," the emergency services said.

Six people have been rescued from the building, and four of them are being examined by doctors, according to the emergency services.

Your Thoughts and Comments

