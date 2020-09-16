Fire Breaks Out Near Migrant Camp on Greek Island of Samos - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) A forested area in front of a migrant reception center in the Greek island of Samos caught fire on Tuesday evening, media reported.

According to the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper, the migrant center is not at risk as of now, and 20 firefighters on nine fire engines are responding to the situation. The cause of the fire was not reported.

Earlier in the day, three COVID-19 cases were confirmed among camp residents, and coronavirus-positive patients were moved to a local hospital in Samos.

Last week, another migrant facility in Greece, the overcrowded Moria camp on the Lesbos island, was destroyed by a huge blaze leaving nearly 13,000 people without shelter. The Greek law enforcement officers have detained five people on suspicion of setting fire to the camp.