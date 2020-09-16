UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Breaks Out Near Migrant Camp On Greek Island Of Samos - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Fire Breaks Out Near Migrant Camp on Greek Island of Samos - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) A forested area in front of a migrant reception center in the Greek island of Samos caught fire on Tuesday evening, media reported.

According to the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper, the migrant center is not at risk as of now, and 20 firefighters on nine fire engines are responding to the situation. The cause of the fire was not reported.

Earlier in the day, three COVID-19 cases were confirmed among camp residents, and coronavirus-positive patients were moved to a local hospital in Samos.

Last week, another migrant facility in Greece, the overcrowded Moria camp on the Lesbos island, was destroyed by a huge blaze leaving nearly 13,000 people without shelter. The Greek law enforcement officers have detained five people on suspicion of setting fire to the camp.

Related Topics

Fire Greece Media

Recent Stories

UAE-Israel Peace Accord will revive Middle East pe ..

1 hour ago

EU renews support to UAE-Israel peace accord

1 hour ago

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

2 hours ago

Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End ..

2 hours ago

Signing of &#039;Peace Accord&#039; between UAE an ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.