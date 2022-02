(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) A large fire broke out on Sunday afternoon near Paris's Musee d'Orsay, which houses some of the 19th century French art's most famous works.

A video published by the BFMTV broadcaster showed firefighters scrambling to put out a blaze that had engulfed scaffolding at a nearby construction site.