PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) A large fire broke out on Sunday afternoon near Paris's Musee d'Orsay, which houses some of the 19th century French art's most famous works.

A video shared on social media showed firefighters scrambling to put out a blaze that had engulfed scaffolding at a nearby construction site.

A rescue services spokesperson told Sputnik that the fire erupted in a four-floor mansion, not far from Musee d'Orsay and the official residence of the German ambassador to France.

"The cause of the fire cannot be identified at the moment. It will be investigated. The building on fire was under construction, so it is suspected that construction materials caught fire," the source said.

There have been no casualties and no damage has been done to the surrounding buildings, the official said. Some 150 firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.