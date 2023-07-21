Fire Breaks Out Near Phoenix Airport in US After Propane Tank Explosion - Fire Department

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) A massive fire, caused by the explosion of propane tanks, has broken out near the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in the US state of Arizona, with over 100 firefighters fighting the flames, the Phoenix fire department said.

"Over 100 Valley firefighters are battling a Fourth Alarm propane fueled fire near 40th street and Washington. Street closures remain in effect," the fire department said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport said that the fire had not affected its operation, with terminals and runways remaining open. At the same time, the airport authorities still advised travelers to check their flight status.