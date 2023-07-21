Open Menu

Fire Breaks Out Near Phoenix Airport In US After Propane Tank Explosion - Fire Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Fire Breaks Out Near Phoenix Airport in US After Propane Tank Explosion - Fire Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) A massive fire, caused by the explosion of propane tanks, has broken out near the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in the US state of Arizona, with over 100 firefighters fighting the flames, the Phoenix fire department said.

"Over 100 Valley firefighters are battling a Fourth Alarm propane fueled fire near 40th street and Washington. Street closures remain in effect," the fire department said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport said that the fire had not affected its operation, with terminals and runways remaining open. At the same time, the airport authorities still advised travelers to check their flight status.

Related Topics

Fire Washington Same Phoenix Airport

Recent Stories

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

2 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

2 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

2 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection fac ..

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port

3 hours ago
Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecrat ..

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

3 hours ago
 PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

13 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

13 hours ago

More Stories From World