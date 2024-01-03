TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A fire broke out near one of Kitakyushu City's most popular restaurant districts in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, public broadcaster NHK reported Thursday, citing local authorities.

Local fire department received multiple calls at around 15:10 local time saying that a building near the Torimachi Shokudo-gai caught fire, an area crowded with restaurants.

The fire is now approaching nearby buildings from the restaurant area, several hours after it started, and the flames continue to spread, the report said.

According to police, there are no reports of injuries so far.

As of press time, firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze with NHK footage showing flames and black smoke rising from the site.

Torimachi Shokudo-gai is said to be the first restaurant district built in Kitakyushu City after the war, according to NHK.