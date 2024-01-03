Open Menu

Fire Breaks Out Near Popular Restaurant District In Japan's Kitakyushu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Fire breaks out near popular restaurant district in Japan's Kitakyushu

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A fire broke out near one of Kitakyushu City's most popular restaurant districts in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, public broadcaster NHK reported Thursday, citing local authorities.

Local fire department received multiple calls at around 15:10 local time saying that a building near the Torimachi Shokudo-gai caught fire, an area crowded with restaurants.

The fire is now approaching nearby buildings from the restaurant area, several hours after it started, and the flames continue to spread, the report said.

According to police, there are no reports of injuries so far.

As of press time, firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze with NHK footage showing flames and black smoke rising from the site.

Torimachi Shokudo-gai is said to be the first restaurant district built in Kitakyushu City after the war, according to NHK.

Related Topics

Fire Police Kitakyushu Fukuoka Japan SITE From

Recent Stories

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP conte ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP contempt case

16 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj Pilgrims: Aneeq

35 minutes ago
 Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS ..

Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS and others on PTI’s plea

57 minutes ago
 Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan ..

Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan to 313

1 hour ago
 PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over de ..

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

3 hours ago
Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

3 hours ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

8 hours ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

16 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World