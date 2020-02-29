UrduPoint.com
Fire Breaks Out Next To Gare De Lyon In Paris - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Fire Breaks Out Next to Gare de Lyon in Paris - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Firefighters in Paris have practically extinguished a fire at Gare de Lyon train station in Paris although protests nearby have created some access difficulty, the Police Prefecture said Friday.

A police source told franceinfo broadcaster that the fire may have been caused by arson in protest against the concert of Congolese star singer Fally Ipupa taking place at a nearby Bercy Arena.

"#GareDeLyon The @PompiersParis [Paris firefighters] have contained the fire which is about to be extinguished.

Avoid the area," the police said on Twitter.

The police tweeted about "scandalous behavior" of protesters who were preventing the firefighters from getting closer to the fire. They also lambasted "unacceptable violence" of those at Gare de Lyon and near Bercy who "defy the ban on manifestations outside a concert," adding that as of 7:40 p.m. local time (18:40 GMT) there were 30 people detained.

The protesters reportedly accuse the singer of being too close to the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

