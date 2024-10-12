Fire Breaks Out On Oil Tanker Off Germany, Crew Rescued
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Fire broke out on board a small oil tanker off Germany Friday, with seven crew rescued from the burning vessel in the Baltic Sea, emergency services said.
Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion around 9:15 am local time (0715 GMT), said local newspaper Ostsee-Zeitung, and dark smoke soon billowed from the ship, which the report said is used to resupply vessels at sea with fuel.
"A fire broke out on the Annika tanker on Friday morning," the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said, adding that the vessel was carrying about 640 tonnes of fuel oil.
"All seven crew members on board were picked up and brought to shore," they said, later adding that several of them had sustained minor injuries.
Emergency service vessels and helicopters were deployed to fight the fire on the ship, 4.5 kilometres (three miles) off shore in the Mecklenburger Bay, in waters between the towns of Kuehlungsborn and Warnemuende.
The German-flagged ship is 73 metres (240 feet) long and 12 metres wide.
By 7:30 pm local time, the fire had been "largely brought under control" and was no longer spreading, the central command said.
The tanker was being towed to the port of Rostock where efforts would continue to fight the fire, it added.
Representatives of the salvage company had been able to board the vessel and assessed the situation as "stable", while firefighters were also on board to monitor the fire.
Video published by Bild daily online had earlier showed a fire-fighting vessel aiming a powerful jet of water at the ship.
Around six hours after the blast a central command spokeswoman told AFP that there was "no oil escaping at the current time".
A maritime police spokesman in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania said that a full investigation would only be possible once the fire has been put out.
Recent Stories
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
More Stories From World
-
Milton leaves at least 16 dead, millions without power in Florida26 minutes ago
-
UN chief congratulates Japanese anti-nuclear group on Nobel Peace Prize win, urges nuclear-free worl ..2 hours ago
-
Injury-hit Australia thrash 'embarrassing' Pakistan at Women's T20 World Cup2 hours ago
-
France summons Israeli envoy over attack on Lebanon UN peacekeepers2 hours ago
-
Two UN peacekeepers hurt in blasts in Lebanon for 2nd time in 48 hours: Spokesperson2 hours ago
-
Djokovic proves staying power as he progresses to Shanghai semi-finals3 hours ago
-
Trump heads to Aurora, ground zero for his anti-immigration message3 hours ago
-
UN says 2 peacekeepers wounded in south Lebanon explosions3 hours ago
-
Zelensky in Berlin says hopes war with Russia will end next year3 hours ago
-
Hurricane Milton leaves at least 16 dead as Florida cleans up3 hours ago
-
President for railroad connectivity with Turkiye to boost trade, economic cooperation7 hours ago
-
President Zardari holds one-on-one meeting with Turkmenistan leadership8 hours ago