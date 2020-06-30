UrduPoint.com
Fire Breaks Out West Of Kuwait's Mina Abdullah Oil Export Port - Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Fire Breaks Out West of Kuwait's Mina Abdullah Oil Export Port - Authority

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) A fire has started on the territory of Kuwait Port Authority (KPA) west of Mina Abdullah oil export port, KPA said on Monday.

The port authority tweeted that firefighters arrived at the site and were working to extinguish the fire.

They posted a photo depicting a heavy fire ripping through a fence.

Mina Abdalla has two loading docks for exporting liquid petroleum products and importing fuel.

Size of the area affected by the blaze has not been specified.

Your Thoughts and Comments

