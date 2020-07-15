Fire Broke Out in Southern Iranian City, 7 Ship Caught Fire - Reports

UrduPoint.com
A fire broke out at the industrial ship factory in the port city of Bushehr in southern Iran, the official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Jahangir Dehghani, the head of the crisis management organization for Bushehr province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) A fire broke out at the industrial ship factory in the port city of Bushehr in southern Iran, the official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Jahangir Dehghani, the head of the crisis management organization for Bushehr province.

At least seven vessels caught fire at the port, the news outlet reported, adding that the incident started at 13:00 local time (08:30 GMT).

The fire was reportedly caused by the use of highly flammable materials.

The incident is under the investigation.

