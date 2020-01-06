UrduPoint.com
Fire Burns 140 Hectares Of New Zealand's North Island Forest

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :New Zealand firefighters are still battling a forest fire in the north of Napier in New Zealand's North Island.

The fire has spread about 140 hectares of forest.

The large fire broke out on Monday fueled by "cutover from remnants of forestry work" and spread fast through strong winds, said a local government spokesperson, adding the fire was still spreading.

According to fire and emergency authorities, about 65 firefighters, 11 trucks, an aeroplane, and six helicopters were at the scene.

Dry and heavy winds have created bad conditions for battling the fire, according to MetService.

