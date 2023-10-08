Open Menu

Fire Claims 14 Lives In S.India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Fire claims 14 lives in S.India

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) At least 14 persons died and several others were injured when a fire broke out inside a firecracker store in India's southern state of Karnataka overnight through Saturday and Sunday, local police said.

The fire occurred in the Attibele area of the state capital Bengaluru. The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Most of the dead were employees of the store, police said, adding that efforts were being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

The store owner and land owner were blamed for flouting fire-safety norms.

