Fire destroys 60 hectares of vegetation in Kyrgyzstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A large fire destroyed more than 60 hectares of vegetation in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, according to preliminary data from the country's emergencies ministry

BISHKEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A large fire destroyed more than 60 hectares of vegetation in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, according to preliminary data from the country's emergencies ministry.

The blaze broke out at about 18:30 p.m. local time (1230 GMT) on the Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart highway near Tokmok city of Chui Oblast in the north of the country, said the ministry.

According to preliminary data, the fire started in the reeds near fields and forest plantations, and later almost reached a nearby gas station, but the firefighters managed to extinguish it.

The flames were localized two hours later and completely extinguished late at night, the ministry said.

More than 60 hectares of dry grass and trees have been burnt with no immediate report of casualties. And the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, the report said.

In total, 38 fires were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past day, according to data of the ministry.